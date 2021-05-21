Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) Price Target Increased to C$16.00 by Analysts at Laurentian

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) had its price target raised by Laurentian from C$13.75 to C$16.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SIA. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Sienna Senior Living from C$15.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$14.25 to C$16.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Sienna Senior Living to C$16.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Sienna Senior Living from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$15.48.

Shares of TSE:SIA opened at C$16.05 on Tuesday. Sienna Senior Living has a 12-month low of C$8.85 and a 12-month high of C$16.08. The stock has a market cap of C$1.08 billion and a PE ratio of -90.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$14.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$13.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.55.

Sienna Senior Living (TSE:SIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C($0.45). The firm had revenue of C$168.83 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Sienna Senior Living will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.83%. Sienna Senior Living’s dividend payout ratio is currently -528.81%.

In related news, Director Jack C. Macdonald purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$13.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$132,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$451,180. Also, Director Paula Jourdain Coleman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.20, for a total transaction of C$42,612.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 312,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,434,582.46.

Sienna Senior Living Company Profile

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior living and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through Retirement and LTC segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent supportive and assisted living, memory care, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

