Sigma Designs (OTCMKTS:SIGM) and Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Head-To-Head Review

Sigma Designs (OTCMKTS:SIGM) and Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sigma Designs and Rambus’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigma Designs $65.90 million N/A -$120.04 million N/A N/A Rambus $224.03 million 9.58 -$90.42 million ($0.30) -63.60

Rambus has higher revenue and earnings than Sigma Designs.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sigma Designs and Rambus, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigma Designs 0 0 0 0 N/A Rambus 0 2 4 0 2.67

Rambus has a consensus target price of $21.57, suggesting a potential upside of 13.06%. Given Rambus’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rambus is more favorable than Sigma Designs.

Profitability

This table compares Sigma Designs and Rambus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigma Designs N/A N/A N/A Rambus -17.06% -3.28% -2.40%

Risk & Volatility

Sigma Designs has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rambus has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its stock price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.0% of Rambus shares are held by institutional investors. 4.5% of Sigma Designs shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Rambus shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Rambus beats Sigma Designs on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sigma Designs Company Profile

Sigma Designs, Inc., an integrated system-on-chip solutions provider, provides intelligent platforms for use in the home entertainment, and home and industrial control appliances. The company offers mobile Internet of Things solutions used primarily for tracking applications, such as small tags that can be attached to track pets, keys, children, luggage, and vehicles. It also offers legacy products; and software development kits and engineering support services for hardware and software. The company markets and sells its products through direct sales force, manufacturer representatives, distributors, and resellers to end-product manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and original design manufacturers in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. Sigma Designs, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Rambus Company Profile

Rambus Inc. provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips to module manufacturers and OEMs; physical interface and companion digital controller IPs for SoC designers; and portfolio of patents that covers memory architecture, high-speed serial links, and security products. It also provides technology licenses to support the implementation and adoption of technology in their products or services; and a range of services, which include know-how and technology transfer, product design and development, system integration, and other services. The company markets its products and services through its direct sales force and distributors. Rambus Inc. was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

