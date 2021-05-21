Sigma Planning Corp Has $4.66 Million Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Sigma Planning Corp cut its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 63.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,953 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 93,409 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $4,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PWR. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $335,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 18,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley boosted their price target on Quanta Services from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.10.

In other Quanta Services news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $86,032.80. Also, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 12,597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $1,075,153.95. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,384 shares of company stock worth $14,010,724. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWR opened at $90.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Quanta Services, Inc. has a one year low of $33.32 and a one year high of $101.96. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.22.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is 7.87%.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

