Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

5/19/2021 – Silicon Motion Technology was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Silicon Motion Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $82.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Silicon Motion Technology had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $88.00 to $94.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/6/2021 – Silicon Motion Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $82.00 to $100.00. They now have a "buy" rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Silicon Motion Technology had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $75.00 to $88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/13/2021 – Silicon Motion Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $72.00 to $82.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/9/2021 – Silicon Motion Technology had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $75.00 to $88.00. They now have a "buy" rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/8/2021 – Silicon Motion Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $70.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

SIMO stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,679. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.58. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $35.13 and a 1 year high of $74.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.00 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 18.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIMO. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $27,997,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter valued at about $33,673,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,428,722 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $116,943,000 after acquiring an additional 417,412 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 87.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 523,814 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $31,109,000 after acquiring an additional 244,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 33.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 856,395 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $50,862,000 after acquiring an additional 216,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

