Silicon Motion Technology (SIMO) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ: SIMO) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 5/19/2021 – Silicon Motion Technology was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $60.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/12/2021 – Silicon Motion Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $82.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/7/2021 – Silicon Motion Technology had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $88.00 to $94.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 5/6/2021 – Silicon Motion Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $82.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/15/2021 – Silicon Motion Technology had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $75.00 to $88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/13/2021 – Silicon Motion Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $72.00 to $82.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/9/2021 – Silicon Motion Technology had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $75.00 to $88.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
- 4/8/2021 – Silicon Motion Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $70.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
SIMO stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 455,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,679. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.58. Silicon Motion Technology Co. has a 1 year low of $35.13 and a 1 year high of $74.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06.
Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $182.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.00 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 18.92%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Silicon Motion Technology Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIMO. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $27,997,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology during the first quarter valued at about $33,673,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,428,722 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $116,943,000 after acquiring an additional 417,412 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 87.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 523,814 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $31,109,000 after acquiring an additional 244,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 33.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 856,395 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $50,862,000 after acquiring an additional 216,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.72% of the company’s stock.
Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.
Recommended Story: How does quantitative easing work?
Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.