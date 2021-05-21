Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBTX) fell 4.3% on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.44 and last traded at $28.44. 2,479 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 211,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.73.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBTX. Zacks Investment Research cut Silverback Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Silverback Therapeutics from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Silverback Therapeutics from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Silverback Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.32.

Silverback Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SBTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.18). On average, equities research analysts predict that Silverback Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.7 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Silverback Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Silverback Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $135,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Silverback Therapeutics by 3,705.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Silverback Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000.

Silverback Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops tissue targeted therapeutics for the treatment of cancer, chronic viral infections, and other serious diseases. Its lead product candidate is SBT6050, which is in a Phase I/Ib clinical trial, a TLR8 agonist linker-payload conjugated to a HER2-directed monoclonal antibody that targets tumors, such as breast, gastric, and non-small cell lung cancers.

