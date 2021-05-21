Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Releases Earnings Results

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01, Fidelity Earnings reports. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 7.08%.

SVM stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.11. The stock had a trading volume of 115,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,574,153. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.20. Silvercorp Metals has a 1-year low of $3.85 and a 1-year high of $8.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.97.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Silvercorp Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $9.00 to $8.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.10.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

Featured Story: Understanding the Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.