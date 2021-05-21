SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) Price Target Increased to C$15.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

SilverCrest Metals (CVE:SIL) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SIL has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on SilverCrest Metals from C$19.00 to C$17.25 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Pi Financial boosted their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$16.65 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James set a C$15.00 target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

SilverCrest Metals stock opened at C$8.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.53. SilverCrest Metals has a 1 year low of C$2.85 and a 1 year high of C$8.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a current ratio of 5.50.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

