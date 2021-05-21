Simmons Bank Cuts Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Simmons Bank decreased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,119,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,863,000 after purchasing an additional 761,009 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 31.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,662,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,949,000 after purchasing an additional 642,825 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,162,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,511,000 after purchasing an additional 168,458 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,576,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,217,000 after purchasing an additional 92,522 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,228,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,741,000 after purchasing an additional 41,205 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VBR stock opened at $172.11 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $99.50 and a twelve month high of $178.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.98.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.