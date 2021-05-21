Simmons Bank Has $89.79 Million Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Simmons Bank grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 177,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the quarter. O’Reilly Automotive comprises approximately 6.8% of Simmons Bank’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Simmons Bank’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $89,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,775,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $803,637,000 after acquiring an additional 8,267 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 854,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $386,820,000 after purchasing an additional 52,861 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,624,000. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 393,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $178,115,000 after purchasing an additional 10,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $171,413,000 after purchasing an additional 46,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $546.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $38.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $535.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $477.59. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $397.69 and a 1-year high of $568.63.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory D. Johnson sold 4,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.52, for a total transaction of $2,742,063.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,947,742.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,557 shares of company stock valued at $57,071,574. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ORLY. Citigroup began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.22.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

