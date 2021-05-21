Simmons Bank Sells 17,928 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Simmons Bank reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 17,928 shares during the period. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 4.8% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 21,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.5% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 92,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Chevron by 31.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $524,000. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $793,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total value of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $104.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.53. The company has a market cap of $201.10 billion, a PE ratio of -16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $113.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $32.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $1.34 dividend. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.49%.

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Chevron from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup started coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.74.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

