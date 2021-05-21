Simmons Bank Sells 2,621 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Simmons Bank lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the quarter. Simmons Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $7,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Shares of IWV stock opened at $247.22 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $170.21 and a 52 week high of $252.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $246.97 and a 200-day moving average of $230.67.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

