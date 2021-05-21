Simmons Bank Sells 4,885 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Simmons Bank cut its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,123 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,885 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up about 0.8% of Simmons Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Simmons Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $10,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,379 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 178,154 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,422,000 after purchasing an additional 29,803 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 24,821 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,496 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 181,062 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,069 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VZ shares. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank downgraded Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,875,933. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $56.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.32, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.85 and a 1-year high of $61.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.92.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

