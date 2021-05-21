Simon Quick Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 75.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at $727,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,402 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $1,369,000. Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 196.5% during the 4th quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 12,451 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 8,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 129,513 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $249,984.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,984. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $55.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.67 and a 200 day moving average of $56.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The chip maker reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.97 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.45 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Northland Securities started coverage on Intel in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.82.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Story: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.