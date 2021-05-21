Simon Quick Advisors LLC Makes New $37,000 Investment in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 34,029 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 8,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments stock opened at $185.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.03, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.67. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $112.32 and a 52 week high of $197.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.86%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Longbow Research lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

