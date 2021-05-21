Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 50 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 16.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 109.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,041,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,373,788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,803,900 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,414,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,487,361,000 after purchasing an additional 226,607 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,095,721,000 after buying an additional 1,788,783 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Caterpillar by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,867,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,977,000 after buying an additional 519,151 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $878,514,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock opened at $234.99 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.47 and a fifty-two week high of $245.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $233.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.28.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. Research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $303.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.35.

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 80,695 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.82, for a total value of $17,738,374.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,560,889.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,695.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 145,062 shares of company stock worth $31,884,447 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

