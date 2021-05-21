Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €118.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) has been assigned a €118.00 ($138.82) price objective by Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 8.39% from the stock’s current price.

SIX2 has been the subject of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sixt currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €113.80 ($133.88).

Shares of SIX2 opened at €128.80 ($151.53) on Wednesday. Sixt has a 1-year low of €58.05 ($68.29) and a 1-year high of €122.10 ($143.65). The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion and a PE ratio of -177.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €115.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €102.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.99, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

