Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €118.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Posted by on May 21st, 2021

Sixt (ETR:SIX2) has been assigned a €118.00 ($138.82) price objective by Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 8.39% from the stock’s current price.

SIX2 has been the subject of a number of other reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €86.00 ($101.18) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €130.00 ($152.94) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sixt currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €113.80 ($133.88).

Shares of SIX2 opened at €128.80 ($151.53) on Wednesday. Sixt has a 1-year low of €58.05 ($68.29) and a 1-year high of €122.10 ($143.65). The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion and a PE ratio of -177.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €115.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €102.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.99, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

About Sixt

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

