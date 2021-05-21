Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) PT Set at C$5.50 by Raymond James

Posted by on May 21st, 2021

Raymond James set a C$5.50 target price on Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

CVE:SKE opened at C$2.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$431.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.63. Skeena Resources Limited has a 1-year low of C$0.38 and a 1-year high of C$3.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.62 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.62.

In other Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) news, Senior Officer Andrew Macritchie sold 64,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.65, for a total value of C$237,164.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 607,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,220,425.77.

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Company Profile

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

Featured Article: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit

Receive News & Ratings for Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit