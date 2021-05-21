SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SkyWater Technology’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

SKYT opened at $26.40 on Monday. SkyWater Technology has a 1 year low of $14.25 and a 1 year high of $26.69.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

