SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Shares Gap Up to $20.95

Posted by on May 21st, 2021

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $20.95, but opened at $26.57. SkyWater Technology shares last traded at $26.35, with a volume of 3,207 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SKYT shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on SkyWater Technology in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on SkyWater Technology in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on SkyWater Technology in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:SKYT)

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

