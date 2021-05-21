Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Earns Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their hold rating on shares of Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

SN has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,875 ($24.50) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,563 ($20.42) to GBX 1,423 ($18.59) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,985 ($25.93) price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,761.33 ($23.01).

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock opened at GBX 1,549.50 ($20.24) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.90, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,472.64 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,497.02. Smith & Nephew has a 1 year low of GBX 1,317 ($17.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,742.50 ($22.77). The stock has a market cap of £13.62 billion and a PE ratio of 42.80.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

