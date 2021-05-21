Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (LON:SN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,761.33 ($23.01).

Several research firms have weighed in on SN. Barclays lowered their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,900 ($24.82) to GBX 1,875 ($24.50) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,985 ($25.93) target price on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,563 ($20.42) to GBX 1,423 ($18.59) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd.

LON SN opened at GBX 1,549.50 ($20.24) on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,472.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,497.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.90. The company has a market cap of £13.62 billion and a PE ratio of 42.80. Smith & Nephew has a 1 year low of GBX 1,317 ($17.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,742.50 ($22.77).

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

