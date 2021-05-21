SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSE:SNC) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research note issued on Monday, May 17th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.34. Desjardins also issued estimates for SNC-Lavalin Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SNC. CIBC lifted their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Cfra set a C$35.00 target price on SNC-Lavalin Group and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.00.

SNC stock opened at C$33.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$28.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.40. The firm has a market cap of C$5.84 billion and a PE ratio of -7.07. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1-year low of C$17.50 and a 1-year high of C$33.94.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($1.81) by C$0.33. The business had revenue of C$1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.76 billion.

In related news, Senior Officer Alexander S. Taylor sold 1,713 shares of SNC-Lavalin Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.25, for a total value of C$50,105.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$43,845.75.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.