SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) Given a C$35.00 Price Target by Cfra Analysts

Cfra set a C$35.00 price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. ATB Capital increased their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$34.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on SNC-Lavalin Group from C$24.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$40.00.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

Shares of SNC opened at C$33.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$5.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1-year low of C$17.50 and a 1-year high of C$33.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$24.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.40.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported C($1.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($1.81) by C$0.33. The business had revenue of C$1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.76 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 2.1099999 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SNC-Lavalin Group news, Senior Officer Alexander S. Taylor sold 1,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.25, for a total transaction of C$50,105.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$43,845.75.

SNC-Lavalin Group Company Profile

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.