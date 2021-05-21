Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Cut to Underperform at Jefferies Financial Group

Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

SDXAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Sodexo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sodexo in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sodexo in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of SDXAY opened at $19.62 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.14 and its 200 day moving average is $18.57. Sodexo has a 12-month low of $12.12 and a 12-month high of $20.96.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

