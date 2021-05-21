SONO Price Tops $0.0182 (SONO)

SONO (CURRENCY:SONO) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. During the last week, SONO has traded 22.3% higher against the dollar. One SONO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0182 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SONO has a total market cap of $38,006.51 and approximately $39.00 worth of SONO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36,256.62 or 0.99763438 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 24.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00034127 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $392.59 or 0.01080245 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00009072 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.65 or 0.00486076 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $123.67 or 0.00340283 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003722 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00006899 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.61 or 0.00095236 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00004174 BTC.

SONO Profile

SONO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SkunkHash hashing algorithm. SONO’s total supply is 2,084,823 coins. SONO’s official Twitter account is @AltComCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . SONO’s official website is sonohub.ru . The Reddit community for SONO is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectSONO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AltCommunity Coin (ALTCOM) is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SkunkHash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling SONO

