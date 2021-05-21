Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

Sonova (OTCMKTS:SONVY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

SONVY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sonova from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sonova from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sonova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sonova presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Get Sonova alerts:

Shares of SONVY traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.12. The company had a trading volume of 9,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,803. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.38 and a beta of 0.70. Sonova has a 1 year low of $39.63 and a 1 year high of $66.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Sonova Holding AG designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes hearing systems for adults and children with hearing impairment. It operates through two segments, Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants segments. It offers wireless communication products, rechargeable hearing aids, and professional audiological care services.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Sonova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.