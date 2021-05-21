Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Sold by Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.

Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,250 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 3,670 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LUV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,560,218 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $445,602,000 after buying an additional 148,731 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 11.7% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,111,768 shares of the airline’s stock worth $434,245,000 after buying an additional 743,197 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,343,626 shares of the airline’s stock worth $249,066,000 after buying an additional 15,851 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 230.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,240,120 shares of the airline’s stock worth $197,632,000 after buying an additional 2,956,645 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Airlines by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,645,164 shares of the airline’s stock worth $123,291,000 after buying an additional 114,481 shares during the period. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LUV opened at $59.92 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $28.31 and a 12 month high of $64.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 139.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.83.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.13. Southwest Airlines had a negative net margin of 12.94% and a negative return on equity of 22.65%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Thomas M. Nealon sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $214,510.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 156,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,814,893.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Montford sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total transaction of $30,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,234.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,418 shares of company stock worth $3,225,340. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LUV. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Argus upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.70.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

