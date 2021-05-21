S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 860,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38,846 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.36% of S&P Global worth $303,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 37.3% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 2,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the first quarter worth $47,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 130.7% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,839,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $649,203,000 after buying an additional 1,042,311 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 9.0% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 20.0% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 120,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,514,000 after buying an additional 20,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $374.53 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $303.50 and a 52-week high of $398.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $378.23 and a 200 day moving average of $343.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The company has a market capitalization of $90.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.32%.

SPGI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $421.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $408.00.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total value of $2,653,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

