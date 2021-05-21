SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network lessened its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SPDW. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,152,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260,071 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,125,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498,429 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $88,158,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,389,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786,850 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1,162.3% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,676,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,363 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDW stock opened at $37.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.68. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $25.62 and a 12-month high of $37.62.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

