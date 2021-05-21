SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLY. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 28,042.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 28,042 shares during the period. Ferguson Shapiro LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,440,000. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 27,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SLY opened at $95.16 on Friday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $54.34 and a 12 month high of $99.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.83.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the Index includes all the United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations between $250 million and $1.2 billion.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SLY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.