Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Price Target Raised to $113.00

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) had its price objective increased by Monness Crespi & Hardt from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Spectrum Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Spectrum Brands from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spectrum Brands currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $88.14.

SPB stock opened at $89.95 on Monday. Spectrum Brands has a 1 year low of $42.52 and a 1 year high of $97.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.62. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.77. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Spectrum Brands’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Spectrum Brands will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPB. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 120,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,502,000 after buying an additional 38,445 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth $41,076,000. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth $378,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Spectrum Brands Company Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

