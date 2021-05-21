Speed Commerce (OTCMKTS:SPDC) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.04

Speed Commerce, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPDC) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.02. Speed Commerce shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 32,401 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03.

Speed Commerce Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SPDC)

Speed Commerce, Inc provides e-commerce and fulfillment services to retailers and manufacturers in the United States and Canada. It offers Web platform development and hosting, order management, fulfillment, logistics, and contact center services, which provide customers with transaction-based services and information management tools.

