Spiking Hits Market Capitalization of $633,605.84 (SPIKE)

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 21st. During the last seven days, Spiking has traded down 55.3% against the US dollar. Spiking has a total market capitalization of $633,605.84 and $46.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spiking coin can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Spiking alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00067747 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 30.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003792 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00016492 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $349.84 or 0.00973412 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.04 or 0.00097492 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,188.06 or 0.08870619 BTC.

About Spiking

Spiking is a coin. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 coins. The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spiking’s official website is spiking.com . Spiking’s official Twitter account is @StockSpiking and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spiking’s official message board is blog.spiking.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Spiking is a decentralized online platform that provides the tools to follow the “Big Whales” trade movements. By leveraging smart contracts on the Blockchain, the Spiking Platform allows its users to mirror the trading activity of any whale and follow their own trading accounts directly. Spiking provides the assistance of RoboBull — the platform proprietary AI Robot. RoboBull is an intelligent portfolio management manager that applies artificial intelligence to create a portfolio of different whales based on the trader’s risk/reward ratio. Spike Wallet will be the platform's native digital-wallet and will support Fiat currency, SPIKE, BTC or ETH tokens. SPIKE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Spiking and it will be the token that powers the Spiking Platform. “

Buying and Selling Spiking

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spiking should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spiking using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spiking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spiking and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.