SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 48,819 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 14,025 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of SPS Commerce worth $4,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPSC. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 986,370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,110,000 after purchasing an additional 113,703 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPS Commerce by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,777,484 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $193,017,000 after purchasing an additional 12,861 shares during the last quarter. 97.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPSC shares. Northland Securities raised SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on SPS Commerce from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.60.

SPS Commerce stock opened at $95.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.39, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.89. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.74 and a fifty-two week high of $118.06.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $90.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.79 million. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 13.67%. Research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 6,000 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.13, for a total value of $642,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,922,663.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James J. Frome sold 1,406 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $153,872.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,001,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,745 shares of company stock valued at $2,799,455. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.