SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) Shares Gap Up to $67.95

Shares of SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $67.95, but opened at $69.68. SPX FLOW shares last traded at $66.21, with a volume of 630 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have commented on FLOW. TheStreet raised shares of SPX FLOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SPX FLOW from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SPX FLOW from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SPX FLOW currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.16 and its 200 day moving average is $60.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.26. SPX FLOW had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $363.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.62 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. SPX FLOW’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that SPX FLOW, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 23rd. SPX FLOW’s payout ratio is currently 19.25%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX FLOW in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 144.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of SPX FLOW by 5,910.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW)

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, delivers, and services process technology solutions that perform mixing, blending, fluid handling, separation, thermal heat transfer, and other activities. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

