SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Lifted to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

SSEZY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of SSE in a report on Friday, March 26th. Investec upgraded shares of SSE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of SSE from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of SSE in a report on Monday, January 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. SSE currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.00.

SSE stock opened at $21.83 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.83. SSE has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $21.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.70.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from water, water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; and owns and operates 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network using high voltage overhead lines, and underground and subsea cables.

