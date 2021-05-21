S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Director Sells $1,666,918.00 in Stock

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Director James Thomas Gibson sold 49,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $1,666,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 131,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,479,058. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

STBA stock opened at $33.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.33 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.53. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.98 and a 1 year high of $35.79.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $87.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.99 million. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 4.95%. On average, analysts expect that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is 36.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STBA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in S&T Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $12,145,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 186.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 296,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,937,000 after buying an additional 193,176 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 213.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 242,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,140,000 after buying an additional 165,414 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,777,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,521,000 after buying an additional 85,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 9.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 650,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,805,000 after buying an additional 54,759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

STBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded S&T Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.50.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

