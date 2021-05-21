St Barbara (OTCMKTS:STBMY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of St Barbara (OTCMKTS:STBMY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised St Barbara from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered St Barbara from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of STBMY stock opened at $6.95 on Tuesday. St Barbara has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.58.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3096 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st.

About St Barbara

St Barbara Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, mining, and sale of gold. It operates three operational business units, including Leonora Operations, Simberi Operations, and Atlantic Operations. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its properties include the Gwalia underground mine located in Leonora, Western Australia; the Simberi gold mine located in New Ireland province, Papua New Guinea; and Atlantic Gold operations in Nova Scotia, Canada.

