STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $124.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Staar Surgical Company has evolved to become a developer, manufacturer and global distributor of products used by ophthalmologists and other eye care professionals to improve or correct vision in patients suffering from refractive conditions, cataracts and glaucoma. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on STAA. TheStreet upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Benchmark lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a hold rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $86.00.

Shares of NASDAQ STAA opened at $123.66 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.34. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $37.66 and a 52-week high of $139.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 650.88 and a beta of 1.09.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.22. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $50.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other STAAR Surgical news, VP Jon K. Hayashida sold 1,103 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.37, for a total value of $106,296.11. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,691 shares in the company, valued at $933,921.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Caren L. Mason sold 107,000 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.29, for a total transaction of $12,336,030.00. Insiders have sold 336,376 shares of company stock worth $38,207,292 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 57.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,541,081 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $584,086,000 after buying an additional 2,025,745 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in STAAR Surgical by 77.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,170,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $439,651,000 after buying an additional 1,823,987 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 792,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $83,516,000 after purchasing an additional 80,083 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 731,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $77,060,000 after purchasing an additional 51,520 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in STAAR Surgical by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 689,435 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $72,673,000 after purchasing an additional 123,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.35% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

