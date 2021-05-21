Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Holdings Trimmed by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,478 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Starbucks from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $111.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.42. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $71.06 and a twelve month high of $118.98. The company has a market capitalization of $131.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.69, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

