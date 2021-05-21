Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,344 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $111.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.06 and a 1-year high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total transaction of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SBUX. Argus raised their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BTIG Research upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

