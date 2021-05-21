State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Cuts Holdings in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,652 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 18,283 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in TechTarget were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTGT. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TechTarget by 33,423.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,653,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $97,712,000 after buying an additional 1,648,132 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in TechTarget in the 4th quarter valued at $8,340,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TechTarget by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,776,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $223,249,000 after purchasing an additional 96,148 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in TechTarget by 105.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,538 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $9,785,000 after purchasing an additional 85,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Century Growth Investors LLC increased its holdings in TechTarget by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 716,713 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $42,364,000 after purchasing an additional 75,175 shares in the last quarter. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TechTarget stock opened at $70.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.65 and a 200-day moving average of $69.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 5.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 112.21 and a beta of 0.97. TechTarget, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.24 and a 1-year high of $101.12.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $57.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.30 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.90%. On average, equities analysts expect that TechTarget, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruce Levenson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total transaction of $1,680,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,796,338.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 615 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total transaction of $48,597.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,695.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,944 shares of company stock worth $4,571,522 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TTGT shares. Cowen started coverage on TechTarget in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James lowered their price target on TechTarget from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on TechTarget in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. TechTarget currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for enterprise technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

