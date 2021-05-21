State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $1.53 Million Stake in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,618 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,226 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.13% of Radware worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Radware by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Radware by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Radware in the fourth quarter valued at $359,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Radware by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Radware in the fourth quarter valued at $438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Radware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Colliers Securities cut Radware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Radware from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.33.

Shares of RDWR stock opened at $28.68 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.87 and its 200-day moving average is $26.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 98.90, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.97. Radware Ltd. has a 52 week low of $21.66 and a 52 week high of $31.96.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $66.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.45 million. Radware had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Radware Ltd. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

