State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Holdings in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 15.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,667 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Overstock.com were worth $1,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Overstock.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $337,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Overstock.com by 129.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Overstock.com in the 1st quarter valued at $540,000. 65.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OSTK shares. Bank of America raised Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Overstock.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

In other news, insider Mark Alan Baker sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.10, for a total transaction of $308,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,345.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Joel Weight sold 480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $38,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,629,325 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OSTK stock opened at $77.52 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 369.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.04 and a 12-month high of $128.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.43.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.50. Overstock.com had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $659.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.35 million. Research analysts predict that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

