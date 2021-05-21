State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Makes New Investment in Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOG) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,835 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Separately, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Extraction Oil & Gas by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 808,686 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 341,607 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on XOG. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Extraction Oil & Gas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

NASDAQ:XOG opened at $49.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $50.97.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The energy company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter. Extraction Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 144.41% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $171.36 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Extraction Oil & Gas

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

