State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Position in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its holdings in shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,377 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 11,926 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Cryoport worth $1,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cryoport by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,907,314 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $127,575,000 after acquiring an additional 116,433 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Cryoport by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 980,057 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $43,005,000 after purchasing an additional 98,135 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cryoport by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 858,880 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $37,688,000 after purchasing an additional 218,829 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Cryoport by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 571,230 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $25,066,000 after purchasing an additional 30,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in Cryoport by 135.1% during the 4th quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 524,691 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $23,023,000 after purchasing an additional 301,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $278,975.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,082,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 13,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $734,938.03. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,754.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,332 shares of company stock worth $1,527,979 over the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CYRX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Cryoport in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Cryoport from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.57.

CYRX opened at $52.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.28 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 16.13, a quick ratio of 16.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Cryoport, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.21 and a 12 month high of $84.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $53.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.40.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.78 million. Cryoport had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 55.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 443.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Cryoport Profile

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

