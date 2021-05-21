State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 19,199 Shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in shares of Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 312,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 19,199 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.19% of Cerus worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerus in the first quarter valued at about $175,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Cerus by 167.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 211,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 132,228 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Cerus by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 141,479 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 73,536 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cerus by 39.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,840 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Cerus in the fourth quarter valued at about $621,000. 82.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CERS opened at $5.86 on Friday. Cerus Co. has a twelve month low of $5.15 and a twelve month high of $8.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 1.37.

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). Cerus had a negative return on equity of 63.47% and a negative net margin of 73.72%. The firm had revenue of $23.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cerus Co. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

In other Cerus news, COO Vivek K. Jayaraman sold 37,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total transaction of $237,010.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 156,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $997,876.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 251,662 shares of company stock valued at $1,602,454 in the last ninety days. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cerus Profile

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

