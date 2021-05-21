State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Takes $1.30 Million Position in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 157,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,619,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,253,000 after buying an additional 2,603,120 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,895,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,765,000 after purchasing an additional 240,852 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,522,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,392,000 after purchasing an additional 152,480 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,276,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,710,000 after purchasing an additional 60,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Sorrento Therapeutics by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,020,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 303,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.43% of the company’s stock.

SRNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

NASDAQ:SRNE opened at $7.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.52 and its 200-day moving average is $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $19.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 2.70.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 698.01% and a negative return on equity of 314.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

