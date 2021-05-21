State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) by 24.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 92,697 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 29,680 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 53,632 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 14,519 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC increased its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,108,271 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,116,000 after buying an additional 17,425 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 860,041 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,484,000 after buying an additional 106,058 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 312,321 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 19,482 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $335,000.

Get Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BVN opened at $11.46 on Friday. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 52 week low of $7.78 and a 52 week high of $14.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of -22.47 and a beta of 0.91.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The mining company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative net margin of 19.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.24%. The firm had revenue of $185.89 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BVN. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

About Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A.

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, concentration, smelting, and marketing of polymetallic ores and metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.