State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) EVP David C. Phelan Sells 50,000 Shares

Posted by on May 21st, 2021

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,215,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,917.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

STT stock traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,620,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,730,470. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $54.26 and a 1-year high of $89.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.37 and a 200 day moving average of $76.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

Several equities analysts have commented on STT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 436.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for State Street (NYSE:STT)

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit