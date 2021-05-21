State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) EVP David C. Phelan Sells 50,000 Shares

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,215,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,188,917.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

STT stock traded up $2.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,620,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,730,470. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $54.26 and a 1-year high of $89.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $84.37 and a 200 day moving average of $76.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 20.75%. State Street’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.71%.

Several equities analysts have commented on STT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on State Street from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 436.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

